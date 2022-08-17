Viewers have the same major complaint about Instant Dream Home Are you watching the series on Netfix?

Netflix's reality lifestyle show Instant Dream Home is clearly going down well with some audiences as the show is sitting comfortably in the top ten trending titles.

However, the new series, which seeks to transform the homes and therefore lives of a number of different families, has sparked some upset among viewers for one reason.

WATCH: The official trailer for Netflix's new reality show, Instant Dream Home

Taking to Reddit, a number of social media users expressed their frustration at the "fakeness" of Instant Dream Homes. One person summed it up: "Can we talk about how fake Instant Dream House is?

"The changes that are being made to these houses and yards require planning permission, permits to be pulled, HOA approvals, etc. There's no way these things can happen without the homeowner being aware of it."

Have you watched the Netflix show yet?

Another agreed, writing: "They break something almost every episode on purpose. They literally put a random plywood box on that forklift and dropped/destroyed it on purpose then brought in the actual nice finished project by crane. Literally any half-brained person in construction would have just put ramps down for that."

A third said: "All I know is I would be so pissed if I signed up for a show and then discovered that they did my house in 12 hours without any actual input from me. I do appreciate the 'planning' and 'trial' sessions the team does but I still think it's all [expletive]."

The crew is tasked with transforming a home in 12 hours

What is Instant Dream Home about?

For those unaware, the synopsis for the show reads: "One home in disrepair. One family in need. An army of builders. A reveal like no other. In this home renovation series, deserving families get the surprise of their lives when their dilapidated house is transformed in just a few hours.

"Danielle Brooks hosts, with help from Adair Curtis, Paige Mobley, Nick Cutsumpas, and Erik Curtis in addition to added muscle from the neighbourhood at large. Think Ocean’s 11 for Home Renovation!"

Danielle Brooks is the show's host

Who hosts Instant Dream Home?

Danielle Brooks is the main host of the Netflix show. TV fans will instantly recognise Danielle from her acting work in Emmy Award-winning series, Orange Is the New Black. She's also appeared in many theatre shows like The Colour Purple.

Danielle will even be reprising her role in the famed Broadway show for the upcoming movie adaptation alongside Halle Bailey and Taraji P. Henson.

