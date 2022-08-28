Martin Clunes reveals next role after Doc Martin - and it sounds gripping The actor will be starring in a very different series

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed his next project following the conclusion of the long-running ITV drama after ten series.

Appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning, the 60-year-old told hosts Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark that he is due to star in an upcoming series which focuses on the County Lines drug supply model in Wales.

"It's about the County Lines drug-selling business model in rural Wales," the actor explained. "That's something we're commissioned and we've got a few scripts in place but we will shoot that next year, next summer."

For those unfamiliar with the term 'County Lines', it is the practice of trafficking drugs into rural areas and smaller towns, away from major cities.

Martin's upcoming project is a far cry from the beloved medical drama, which airs its final season on ITV on Wednesday 7 September.

Chatting about the series coming to an end, Martin explained that inventing 18 years' worth of storylines for a character "who doesn't like anyone" has been "tough" for his wife Philippa Braithwaite, who writes and produces the show.

The show's tenth season will be the last

When asked by the two presenters why the show is coming to an end after its tenth series, he replied: "It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there.

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves," he added.

The popular drama has been a huge hit with its loyal fan base ever since it first arrived on screens back in 2004. For those unfamiliar with the premise, Martin stars as the cantankerous Doc Martin, who treats patients in the Cornish fishing village of Portwenn.

Martin with his wife Philippa and daughter, Emily

Teasing the last-ever series, Martin simply said: "He's not a doctor but he's got a daughter now as well, Mary Elizabeth. The family's grown but he's not practising."

