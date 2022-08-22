Doc Martin actor Martin Clunes has opened up about the potential return of his beloved show, Men Behaving Badly – but fans might be disappointed!

The actor, who is currently filming the final series of ITV's Doc Martin, has revealed that the hugely popular comedy would not return due to the type of show it was.

WATCH: Martin Clunes talks Doc Martin coming to an end

Chatting with Saga magazine, the 60-year-old was asked whether the sitcom could be rebooted, to which he insisted: "God, no. Not these days. I mean we talked about things like Kylie Minogue's buttocks and compared them to a racehorse's. How could we do that now?"

Martin added further: "Neither could you get a show like Doc Martin commissioned now. Someone would say, 'Where's the murdered prostitute in the opening scene?'"

Martin Clunes insisted Men Behaving Badly would not return

The actor is currently gearing up for the tenth and final series of Doc Martin. So far, ITV are yet to reveal an official release an official release date for series ten, however, it's thought that the drama series will be back on screens later this year.

Martin, while speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 in January, seemingly confirmed this, stating he "guessed" the show would return in the autumn.

"I'm really looking forward to going down [to Port Isaac] because we didn't get there [in 2020] as we should have," he told the BBC radio host at the time. "But it's given us another year to get some really cracking scripts."

The final season of Doc Martin will be on screens soon

He added: "As I'm reading them, the finished drafts, I'm just beaming when I close the last page thinking, 'The people who like this programme are going to really like this episode.'"

Speaking about why ITV had announced that Doc Martin would be coming to an end, the TV star admitted that the long-running series had reached a natural conclusion.

I just think we've sort of done everything," he said during an appearance on Loose Women, adding: "It would be so great to carry on but I don't think we could keep it as good."

