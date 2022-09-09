The Handmaid's Tale's future beyond season five revealed - fans have major reaction Hulu has made a surprising move!

Are you a fan of The Handmaid's Tale? The future of the dystopian drama, which stars Elisabeth Moss, has been heavily speculated in recent times, but now it has now been confirmed that it will return for a sixth and final season.

The cast of the show announced the exciting news via a video shared simultaneously on social media and broadcast at a special season five premiere event at Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday. Watch it below…

Not only was the news met with widespread applause from audience members in attendance, but it sparked a huge reaction from fans online. "We can't keep this a secret any longer. #TheHandmaidsTale will return for a 6th and final season on @hulu," the video was captioned when shared on Twitter.

Taking to the replies, one fan said: "Praise be! Season 6! One more! One more!!" Another echoed this, adding: "Yeah!!! Sad that it's gonna be over but happy that we get season 6!! Praise be!"

A third wrote: "I will genuinely miss this show and will savour it's remaining episodes."

The Handmaid's Tale will return for a sixth and final season

To soften the blow of saying goodbye to June and the rest of the Handmaids, however, it was revealed that fans can also look forward to seeing Margaret Atwood's follow-up novel The Testaments adapted for screens too. Showrunner Bruce Miller is "actively developing" a sequel series which picks up years after the events of the original show.

Season five will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday 14 September 2022 with a two-episode premiere and subsequent episodes will air in the time slot weekly.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada.

"Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

