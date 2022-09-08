The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: How to watch the new series in the UK

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve not yet watched The Handmaid’s Tale, where have you been? The dystopian TV series, starring Elisabeth Moss, is about to air its fifth season in the US, streaming on Hulu, on September 14.

Season 4 ended in a blaze of glory, with the most shocking cliffhanger (no spoilers here). But with no official UK release date for season 5 on the horizon, how can you stay on top of the drama, based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel, in the UK?

Discover how, along with the easy way to watch Hulu in the UK, including it's incredible shows like The Kardashians, The Patient and more...

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 in the UK

In the past, The Handmaid’s Tale has aired on Channel 4 in the UK and you can currently catch all four previous seasons on Amazon Prime.

But if you’re eager to watch season 5 as it airs in the US on Hulu, you’ll find it tricky as there’s been no official release date for the latest season in the UK and Hulu is geo-restricted to the US only.

The solution? Download a reliable VPN, like ExpressVPN, to bypass the geo-targeted restrictions.

To unlock Hulu in the UK, simply download ExpressVPN and select a US server. You’ll need to sign-up to Hulu, and can do so using your Paypal account or with a Hulu gift card.

Once you’re in, you can watch all of Hulu’s top shows including Hulu originals, award-winning documentaries and even live TV – and of course, you’ll stay up to date with The Handmaid’s Tale, avoiding any spoilers before it airs in the UK.

We can't wait for the new season of The Handmaid's Tale, can you?

Is there an ExpressVPN discount?

You’ll find the best ExpressVPN deal is their current offer, giving you three extra months of ExpressVPN for free when you take out a 12-month subscription.

The deal saves you a massive 49% on the overall price.

DOWNLOAD EXPRESSVPN

