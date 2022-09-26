Karen Pirie: viewers have same complaint over new ITV drama Warning, spoilers ahead for episode one

Karen Pirie is ITV's latest crime drama, and while the series - starring Outlander’s Lauren Lyle - got rave reviews from viewers, many were incredibly frustrated by the ad breaks that took place through the 120-minute runtime for the new show.

MORE: Karen Pirie: Where you've seen star of new ITV drama Lauren Lyle before

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Oh good, more adverts, I was in danger of getting immersed in the drama for a minute there #KarenPirie," while another person added: "Loving #KarenPirie direction writing casting and talent is fantastic but @ITV need to get a grip very quickly with the amount of ad breaks destroying any continuity or chance of getting involved."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lauren Lyle leads the cast of new ITV drama Karen Pirie

A third person joked: "Can't believe how much murder mystery ITV are putting in-between these adverts."

Despite the several ad breaks throughout the series, fans were full of praise for the storyline, which follows the reopening of a cold case after a podcast about the murder gains popularity.

What did you think of the episode?

Discussing the episode, one person wrote: "Well, #KarenPirie lived up to expectations, with the added bonus of the opening scene taking place just outside my #StAndrews student flat," while another person wrote: "#KarenPirie is perfect Sunday night viewing imo. Really cleverly adapted script with a surprising amount of warmth for a dark crime story. And the bumbag? Iconic."

MORE: Ben Miller makes fresh comment about reprising Death in Paradise character

MORE: Karen Pirie: everything to know about ITV’s much-anticipated new crime drama

A third person wrote: "Unlike so many crime dramas, this feels so different and the acting and writing, everything feels like you're coming through the tv screen. Smashing."

Speaking about the series, Lauren said: "When I read the whole briefing script, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I could actually get this and I think I might be quite good at it.' And, like the writing so funny, it's so relatable. And having Val's backbone of a story, and then to be brought forward to all the themes that we deal with today through humour was really special."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.