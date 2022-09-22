Ant & Dec share incredible I'm a Celebrity news – details Are you looking forward to this series?

We can't wait for I'm a Celebrity to return to our screens, but it appears that this isn't the only series that fans have to look forward to.

READ: Everything to know about I’m a Celebrity’s 2022 return

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ant & Dec confirmed that a new series would be filming in South Africa and they provided a small glimpse into where the show would be filmed. The pair stood on a sandy beach with the coastline spreading out behind them with a large island dominating the horizon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant & Dec share incredible I'm a Celebrity news

In the clip, Dec shared: "We've got news for you. It's probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we're doing a very special series of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

MORE: Remember when I'm a Celeb's Dec dated Ashley Roberts? Take a look at their romance

PHOTOS: I'm a Celebrity: 18 stars who dramatically quit the show

Ant then wound up his co-presenter by joking that "nobody" had told him about the upcoming special series.

Dec confirmed that the format would see some of the best-known faces from the last 20 years of the show returning for another shot at the crown.

However, there will be a small wait for the South African series to air, as it was revealed to be hitting our screens next year, while this year will see a return to the Australian jungle with a brand-new crop of celebrities.

Ant & Dec shared the news

We can't wait to see which of our favourites will be returning once again, but the rumour mill has been in full swing for the return to Australia.

Among our potential celebs are EastEnders star Danny Dyer, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley and Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne.

INSIDE: Discover the luxury hotel the I'm a Celeb stars stay at after elimination

SEE: I'm A Celebrity stars' romantic weddings – photos and details

And earlier this year it was widely rumoured that 2017 I'm a Celeb champ Georgia Toffolo was in talks to return to the show for the all-stars format.

We can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.