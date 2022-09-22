Doc Martin viewers have same reaction to hidden detail in episode three Did you spot it?

Doc Martin continued with the third episode of its tenth and final season on Wednesday night and viewers were left in stitches after spotting a hidden detail.

MORE: Ben Miller reveals 'intense' filming experience reprising Doc Martin role

Martin Clunes stars in the medical drama as the grumpy titular character as he deals with medical emergencies while navigating family life in an idyllic Cornish village.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out the hilarious names of patients seeking help from the doctor, with one named 'Scott Chegg' and the other called 'Kay Cole'.

One person wrote: "Funny patient names on Doc Martin last night, Kay Cole and Scott Cheg, absolutely brilliant," while another added: "Doc Martin having fun tonight with patients names. Kay Kole. Scott Chegg. Let's see if there are anymore."

A third commented: "Watching #DocMartin and waiting for the fabulous patient's names. So far, Scott Chegg and Kay Cole," while another posed the question: "Kay Cole. Cake hole. Is this usual or are the writers having fun?"

MORE: Martin Clunes reveals daughter's emotional goodbye to Doc Martin

MORE: Who is Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' famous father?

The show has a long tradition of inserting cheeky patient names into episodes, with previous series including names such as 'Germain Mann' and 'Iona Castle'.

The show has a tradition of including cheeky patient names

Speaking about the writers' tendency to include tongue-in-cheek names in the drama, Jessica Ransom, who plays receptionist Morwenna, told What's on TV back in 2015: "We always put in funny patient names, we've had a lot of good fun putting a few of those in. We had a nice old lady the other day who was Alice Cooper."

Viewers were also pleased to see the return of guest star Ben Miller, who reprised his role as Portwenn park ranger Stewart James for the first time since 2005.

Viewers were pleased to see Ben Miller reprise his role

One person tweeted: "Ah, it's Ben Miller week in the #DocMartin greatest hits final season," while another added: "I'm really going to miss #Docmartin. This has been my favourite TV show since when it started. I'm glad to see #BenMiller back in it."

A third commented: "Man it's so good to see Ben Miller back in the final series of Doc Martin. Missing the giant squirrel though," referring to Stewart's invisible friend, a squirrel named Anthony.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.