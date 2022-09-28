Netflix's Monster: Who killed Jeffrey Dahmer and why? The serial killer was murdered by a fellow inmate

Netflix's new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, centres around the life of one of the world's most notorious serial killers, following his murderous spree, which took place over 13 years, as well as the aftermath of his arrest, the trial and his ultimate demise.

Jeffrey, who is commonly referred to as the Milwaukee Monster, was murdered while serving 15 consecutive life sentences at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Wisconsin. But who killed him and why?

Who killed Jeffrey Dahmer and why?

Jeffrey Dahmer was only three years into serving his 957-year sentence when he was beaten to death by his fellow inmate, Christopher Scarver, on November 28, 1994.

Scarver, who was serving a 25-year sentence for armed robbery and murder, had been admitted to the prison at around the same time as Dahmer in 1992.

Speaking to The New York Post back in 2015, Scarver revealed that Dahmer was known to frequently taunt the other inmates and would upset them by fashioning food to look like severed limbs.

"He crossed the line with some people — prisoners, prison staff. Some people who are in prison are repentant — but he was not one of them," he said.

Jeffrey Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate

The prisoner went on to reveal that Dahmer had at least one guard escorting him at all times when he was out of his cell due to friction with other inmates.

Scarver tended to keep his distance from Dahmer but that all changed one fateful day when the pair were carrying out their cleaning duties in the gymnasium bathrooms along with fellow inmate Jesse Anderson.

The three inmates were left unattended by prison guards and when Scarver was filling a mop bucket, he felt someone poke him in his back.

Turning around to see Dahmer and Anderson laughing under their breath, Scarver, then 25 years old, proceeded to follow the twisted serial killer towards a staff locker room.

Christopher Scarver killed Jeffrey Dahmer

He picked up a 20-inch metal bar from the weights room and confronted Dahmer, who was 34 at the time, about his terrible crimes. "I asked him if he did those things 'cause I was fiercely disgusted. He was shocked. Yes, he was," Scarver said. "He started looking for the door pretty quick. I blocked him.

"He ended up dead. I put his head down."

With two blows to the head, Dahmer's skull was crushed and he died one hour after arriving at the hospital. Scarver also admitted to killing Anderson using a similar method.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Monster

In the same interview with The Post, Scarver claimed that it was no coincidence that he found himself alone with Dahmer and that he believed the guards intentionally left the two men alone knowing that he hated the serial killer.

Scarver was sentenced to two life terms on top of the life sentence he was already serving for the murder of his former boss during a robbery in 1990.

Why did Christopher Scarver kill Jeffrey Dahmer?

Upon returning to his cell after killing Dahmer, Scarver told a guard: "God told me to do it... Jesse Anderson and Jeffrey Dahmer are dead," according to Associated Press.

Furly Mac plays Christopher Scarver in the Netflix series

It was also speculated that Scarver's crimes were racially motivated despite there being no firm evidence to confirm this. The New York Times noted: "Both Mr Dahmer and Mr Anderson are white, and their crimes battered Milwaukee's race relations. Most of Mr Dahmer's victims were black or Hispanic; Mr Anderson, who killed his wife, said two black men had committed the crime."

The publication also reported that Scarver had been on anti-psychotic medications while in prison.

