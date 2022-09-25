Netflix's You: Fans disappointed over major change for season four Penn Badgley stars as the villainous Joe Goldberg

Netflix announced the release date for the fourth season of You on Saturday and some fans are feeling slightly disappointed over one major change for the new series.

Season four of the psychological thriller will be released in two parts at the start of next year, with part one being released on 10 February and part two becoming available a month later on 10 March.

This isn't the first time that Netflix has released a new series of one of their original shows in two parts, with the latest season of Stranger Things being issued in two instalments over the summer.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the change, with some disappointed with the break between episodes. One person wrote: "Seriously two parts? lol I watched all of season three in one day. Not fair," while another added: "Excited but a little disappointed we're getting the season in parts like ST. I like to binge it all at once lol."

A third commented: "And this seasons in two parts: Part 1 February 10th and part 2 March 10th. Interesting," while another tweeted: "Don't make this Part 1, Part 2 a regular thing."

Season four is being released in two parts

Not all fans were displeased to hear of the one-month pause between episodes, however, with one person writing: "It is such a good idea to split shows into parts. This show's doing it, Stranger Things did it, but I think Arcane did it the best."

So, what can fans expect from the new series?

Season four will see Penn Badgley reprise his role as the villainous Joe Goldberg, who has built a new life for himself in London and is now living under a different identity - Professor Jonathan Moore.

Call the Midwife's Charlotte Ritchie will play Kate

Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie is expected to play Joe's new love interest, Kate, while Tati Gabrielle will return as Marienne Bellamy. Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers will also join the series as regular cast members.

