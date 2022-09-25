Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Monster? Inside Evan Peters' chilling transformation

Netflix's chilling new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, follows the murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, told from his victims' point of view.

But who plays the disturbed murderer in the new crime drama? Find out all about Evan Peters and his preparation for the role here…

Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster?

Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Monster.

The 35-year-old actor has starred in several TV series and films over his career, but is perhaps best known for his roles on FX anthology series American Horror Story, as well as for playing Quicksilver in the X-Men film series and detective Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown, for which he won an Emmy award in 2021.

Evan spoke to Netflix about his preparation for the role, revealing that he started with a "blank slate". "I only had the image of the hazmat suits and the blue vat coming out of the building, which I didn't even know was an apartment complex. I found out later that it was the Oxford apartments, where he committed most of his acts.

"Ryan [Murphy] sent me the scripts and then called and said, 'Dahmer is interesting in that he is almost regretful and has guilt and sort of confusion about what went on. He doesn't really have a charming, mischievous smile, he's docile, aloof and almost disassociated from what he did.'"

Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer in the series

Evan went on to reveal that he watched Dahmer's only network television interview with Stone Phillips, which aired on NBC in 1994, to ready himself for the role. He also read biographies as well as the police report detailing Dahmer's confession.

Describing audio footage of Dahmer's interview with a psychologist, he said: "It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened, that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, to the victims' families, to try to tell the story as authentically as we could."

Evan read biographies and listened to Dahmer's interviews in preparation for the role

Detailing his apprehension about taking on the role, he added: "I was very scared about all of the things that Dahmer did, and [I knew that] trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic but in order to do that I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

