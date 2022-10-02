London Film Festival 2022: 11 films we can't wait to watch Including when and where you can watch them...

London Film Festival is just around the corner and we can't wait to see Hollywood's biggest and brightest descend on the UK capital.

All the films premiering at the festival are set to arrive in cinemas (and some on streaming sites) in the coming months for every film fanatic to check out for themselves. But which are worth watching? Here are our top picks of the ones not to be missed…

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

What's it about? Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher to change her story with miraculous results.

Who's in it? Emma Thompson leads a dazzling cast which also includes Stephen Graham, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and newcomer Alisha Weir.

When can I see it? Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will be available to watch in cinemas in the UK from 25 November 2022 and in the US from 9 December 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

What's it about? This new whodunnit from Rian Johnson sees billionaire Miles Bron invite his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.



Who's in it? Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc, alongside an incredible ensemble cast made up of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and

When can I see it? Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix on 23 December 2022.

My Policeman

What's it about? Based on the book by Bethan Roberts and described as "a beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions," My Policeman follows three young people— policeman Tom, teacher Marion, and museum curator Patrick —as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Who's in it? Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson lead the cast, Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett also star as the older iterations of the trio.

When can I see it? My Policeman will land in cinemas in the UK and US on 21 October before being released on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers on 4 November.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

What's it about? This retelling of the Carlo Collodi's famous fairytale about a wooden puppet who comes to life and dreams of becoming a real boy takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy. When Pinocchio comes to life, however, he turns out not to be a nice boy but instead the opposite, causing mischief and playing mean tricks.

Who's in it? Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett and Finn Wolfhard make up the main cast.

When can I see it? Another one coming to Netflix, Pinocchio will be released on the streaming site on 9 December 2022.

She Said

What's it about? The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in this powerful true story. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment.

Who's in it? Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Samantha Morton, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle and Peter Friedman.

When can I see it? She Said is scheduled to be released in the US on 18 November 2022 and in the UK on 25 November 2022.

The Banshees of Inisherin

What's it about? Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. It received a fifteen-minute standing ovation from the audience, the longest of that year's festival.

Who's in it? Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite 14 years after teaming up for Martin McDonagh's In Bruges. It also stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

When can I see it? Banshees of Inisherin will be available to watch in cinemas in the UK and US from 21 October 2022.

The Wonder

What's it about? Set in The Irish Midlands in 1862, the story follows a young girl who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year-old Anna O'Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months.

Who's in it? Florence Pugh leads the cast, which also includes Ciarán Hinds, Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones and Niamh Alger.

When can I see it? The Wonder is scheduled for limited theatrical release on 2 November 2022, before its streaming release on Netflix on 16 November 2022.

Empire of Light

What's it about? Hilary manages a seafront picture palace which was once an opulent multiscreen cinema with a dance hall overlooking the sea, but now only one screen remains open, albeit a grand one. In preparation for a regional premiere of Chariots of Fire, Hilary and her colleagues spruce up the venue.

Who's in it? Empire of Light stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones and Colin Firth.

When can I see it? The film is set for a limited theatrical release in the United States on 9 December 2022 and will later be released in the United Kingdom on 13 January 2023.

Decision to Leave

What's it about? A detective investigating a man's death in the mountains ends up meeting and developing feelings for the dead man's mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.

Who's in it? Tang Wei and Park Hae-il.

When can I see it? Decision to Leave will be released in the US on 14 October 2022 and in the UK on 21 October 2022

Living

What's it about? Living is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful – into one he can say has been lived to the full.

Who's in it? Living stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke.

When can I see it? The film will be released in the UK on 4 November 2022

White Noise

What's it about? Described as "at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic," Noah Baumbach's latest film White Noise dramatises a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Who's in it? Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola and Jodie Turner-Smith make up the ensemble cast.

When can I see it? White Noise is scheduled for a limited release in the US on 25 November 2022, before its streaming release on Netflix on 30 December 2022 for worldwide audiences.

