Venice Film Festival 2022: 9 films we can't wait to watch

From the incredible red carpet looks to the behind-the-scenes drama between certain stars, the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival has certainly been one we won't be forgetting anytime soon.

All the films premiering at the festival are set to arrive in cinemas (and some on streaming sites) in the coming months for every film fanatic to check out for themselves. But which are worth watching? Going by the reviews from our friends at the festival, here are our top picks of the ones not to be missed…

Don't Worry Darling

What's it about? Don't Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde's follow-up to her 2019 hit Booksmart and centres on a housewife with a picture-perfect 1950s marriage who suspects that the carefully manicured world around her is a sinister illusion.

Who's in it? Florence Pugh and Harry Styles lead the cast, while Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and Nick Kroll appear in supporting roles.

When can I see it? Don't Worry Darling will land in UK and US cinemas on 23 September 2022.

Bones and All

What's it about? Love blossoms between Maren, a young woman on the margins of society and Lee, a disenfranchised drifter, as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences.

Who's in it? Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance and Chloë Sevigny.

When can I see it? It is scheduled to be released globally on 23 November 2022.

White Noise

What's it about? Described as "at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic," Noah Baumbach's latest film White Noise dramatises a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Who's in it? Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola and Jodie Turner-Smith make up the ensemble cast.

When can I see it? White Noise is scheduled for a limited release in the US on 25 November 2022, before its streaming release on Netflix on 30 December 2022 for worldwide audiences.

Banshees of Inisherin

What's it about? Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. It received a fifteen-minute standing ovation from the audience, the longest of that year's festival.

Who's in it? Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite 14 years after teaming up for Martin McDonagh's In Bruges. It also stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

When can I see it? Banshees of Inisherin will be available to watch in cinemas in the UK and US from 21 October 2022.

The Son

What's it about? Following a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, The Son centres on Peter, whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth is upended when his ex-wife Kate appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager.

Who's in it? Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Quarshie.

When can I see it? The Son is scheduled to be released in the US on 11 November 2022; it does not currently have a UK release date.

The Eternal Daughter

What's it about? In this ghost story from Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.

Who's in it? Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies.

When can I see it? A release date for The Eternal Daughter has not been announced, but it's expected to hit theatres sometime this year.

The Whale

What's it about? Darren Aronofsky's first film since 2017's Mother!, this psychological drama follows a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Who's in it? Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton and Brendan Fraser in what critics are calling an Oscar-worthy comeback.

When can I see it? The Whale will land in US theatres on 9 December 2022; no UK release date has been set yet.

Blonde

What's it about? This Marilyn Monroe biopic boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, it explores the widening split between her public and private selves.

Who's in it? Ana de Armas will be taking on the role of Marilyn, while Adrian Brody will play her husband, Arthur Miller. Bobby Cannavale, Scoot McNairy and Julianne Nicholson round off the cast.

When can I see it? Blonde will be released in US and UK theatres on 23 September 2022 before making its way to Netflix on 28 September 2022.

Pearl

What's it about? An original story to horror director Ti West's X, which was released earlier this year, Pearl reveals the backstory of this titular villain. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother.

Who's in it? Mia Goth reprises her role alongside David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro.

When can I see it? Pearl will be hitting the theatres on16 September 2022 in both the US and UK.

