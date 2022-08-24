5 Kelly Macdonald TV shows and films that are a must-watch

Kelly Macdonald is one of our favourite actresses at the moment. The Scottish-born actor recently returned to screens in Netflix's brand new Netflix movie I Came By, which also stars Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and George MacKay.

But for those who want to see even more of Kelly, the actress has also starred in some other brilliant dramas over the years. Check out our top picks of the ones that are most definitely worth the watch here…

Line of Duty

We know it's a bit of an obvious choice, but if you've never watched the BBC crime drama Line of Duty, then now is the time! Kelly gave a stand-out performance in the most recent series of the show, playing DCI Joanne Davidson, who attracts the attention of AC-12 after her unsolved murder case gets a little complicated. She'll have you second - and triple - guessing her true motive at every turn.

Giri/Haji

Translating to Duty/Shame and set between Tokyo and London, Giri/Haji follows a detective scouring the London underworld to find his allegedly deceased brother, Yuto, with his deeply dissatisfied partner DC Sarah Weitzmann, played by Kelly. Their investigation lures them into dangerous elements of the corrupt underworld of London's criminal circuit.

Black Mirror

As an anthology series, Kelly only appeared in one episode of dystopian drama Black Mirror, but what an episode it was! She starred in Hated in the Nation, playing a police officer once again. In the episode that explored the dangers of social media, Kelly's character detective Karin Parke, and her tech-savvy sidekick Blue, are tasked with investigating a string of mysterious deaths that all seem to be linked through online profiles.

The Victim

In The Victim, Kelly plays a bereaved mother by the name of Anna Dean who, 14 years after the death of her young son, finds herself on trial for inciting murder after she is accused of posting online the new identity and address of the man she believes murdered her son. The gripping series revolves around the trial of the case, alongside its consequences for the accused family and Anna's search to unmask the true identity of her son's killer.

Operation Mincemeat

Kelly joins a star-studded cast of British stars, including Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Jason Isaacs and Johnny Flynn, in this stranger-than-fiction WWII story about how the Allie Forces were able to pull off one of the most successful wartime deceptions ever achieved using one of the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

