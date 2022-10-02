The Empress viewers saying the same thing about new Netflix drama Are you watching the historical series?

The Empress only arrived on Netflix on Thursday and has already landed a spot in the streaming service's top ten trending shows.

Viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the series over the weekend and have taken to Twitter to give their verdict on the historical drama. Find out what they had to say here…

The series follows Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, who after falling in love and eventually marrying her sister's intended fiancée, Emperor Franz Joseph, enters a world of politics at the Viennese court.

The drama is based on a historical fiction novel about the Empress of Austria, Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, who lived from 1837 until 1898, and while most fans were glued to the gripping series, some couldn't help but point out some historical inaccuracies.

One person wrote: "Started watching #TheEmpress hoping for a faithful adaption based on what I have seen and read here in Vienna about Sisi, but instead it has a lot of historical inaccuracy added in for the extra drama. Not a fan. #TheEmpressNetflix."

A second added: "I hope people don't go into #TheEmpress thinking this is historically accurate. It's fine if you enjoy ofc but it is very, very far from history," while a third commented: "We all know it's not accurate, but I still binge watched the entire season today."

The series is based on a historical fiction novel

Not all viewers noticed the historical inaccuracies, however, and took to Twitter to praise the compelling period piece. One person wrote: "I had high expectations for #TheEmpressNetflix and my word is it good! Episode one was gripping. Guess I will be binging the rest of it," while another added: "Omg #TheEmpressNetflix is so good! A slight slow burner. But good."

Meanwhile, many fans demanded a second season, with one person tweeting: "Well obviously I will be requiring a second season of #TheEmpressNetflix," while another added: "@netflix I'm going to need another season of The Empress. ASAP. Thanks friends."

