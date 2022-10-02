Virgin River star reveals they auditioned for a very different role on Netflix series Lauren Hammersley didn't initially audition to play Charmaine

Virgin River star Lauren Hammersley has revealed that she initially auditioned for the role of Mel Monroe before landing the part of Jack Sheridan's ex-girlfriend, Charmaine Roberts.

Appearing on the Chatting with B Youtube channel, the actress admitted that after finishing work on CBC sitcom Mr. D, she thought she was "never going to work again" before hearing back about her audition for the Netflix series.

"I got a phone call about Virgin River, and I was like 'Oh my gosh,' but I auditioned for Mel," she explained.

"When they said there was another character named Charmaine, I looked through the book and she's like ten years older than Jack.

"You can tell that she used to be pretty, but she had a couple of kids, and I was like 'oh,'" she said, laughing.

"Then finally one of the producers went, 'We rewrote the roles to be something else,' and I'm like, 'Oh, good.'"

Lauren plays Charmaine in the Netflix series

"This industry has a way of making your confidence go up and down," she added.

At the end of season four, fans were shocked to learn that [spoiler alert] Jack is not the father of Charmaine's unborn twins and she had in fact lied to him.

Lauren revealed that she only discovered the major twist just weeks before filming the episode. "I didn't know until the script came out," she revealed. "The entire time I thought they were Jack's babies and then when the last episode came out, it was a few weeks before or a week before we actually shot the episode. That's when I knew."

Lauren initially auditioned to play Mel Monroe

So, how will the show address the huge bombshell? Season five's new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased: "When I got to that ending, I was gasping. Where do we go? What do we do? What does this mean?

"We'll look at Jack's investment in what the twins meant to him, as well as how Charmaine challenged him for so long in that relationship," he told TV Line.

