Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer drama crew member criticises show: 'I was treated horribly' A production assistant has said the show was the worst thing she's ever worked on

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as one of America's most notorious serial killers, has attracted huge viewing figures since its debut on Netflix in September, with viewers rushing to tune into the shocking true-crime drama.

However, it has also sparked a number of controversies in the process, from condemnation from real-life family members of victims to the baffling move from the streaming service to categorise it under the LGBTQ tag. And now those working on the Ryan Murphy-created series have spoken out about their treatment on set.

Following the release of the series on Wednesday 21 September, production assistant Kim Alsup tweeted about her experience working on the show.

"Worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name," she wrote as she quote-tweeted the trailer. "We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5'10. I'm 5'5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too."

A Black female crew member says she was treated "horribly" on set

Opening up further to The Los Angeles Times, she revealed that she hadn't watched the series yet because "I just feel like it's going to bring back too many memories of working on it," adding that it was "exhausting".

She says that she won't be tuning into the Ryan Murphy drama

"I don't want to have these PTSD types of situations," she went on. "The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn't think that anybody was going to read. It was one of the worst shows that I've ever worked on."

She reiterated that she was regularly mistaken for the only other Black crew member, saying: "I was always being called someone else's name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras."

Per The Los Angeles Times, she alleged that the show had no mental health coordinators available for those working on the show. A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on the claims about the on-set work environment but countered that all crew are provided access to free health and wellness resources, including access to a licensed therapist.

