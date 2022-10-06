Chicago PD fans mourn as Jesse Lee Soffer makes final appearance as Jay Halstead He's handed in his badge for good

Chicago PD fans have been left bereft following original star Jesse Lee Soffer's final appearance on the show.

On Wednesday night's episode, the actor ended his ten-season run on the NBC drama, with his character, Detective Jay Halstead, leaving both the Windy City and his wife Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos.

While viewers were relieved that the character hadn't been killed off, many were still left completely devastated by his exit. Taking to Twitter to discuss after the credits rolled, one upset fan wrote: "I don't think you understand just how much I'm SOBBING right now! Halstead has made an impact on so many people, and it shatters my heart to see him go."

Another said: "Thank you Jesse for portraying Detective Jay Halstead for these 10 seasons, you did an amazing job. You will be missed. Wish you all the best for your future projects."

A third added: "I'm saddened by Jay's departure, but I've to say that i liked the ending for his character. Jay was trully a good man, that always tried to do the right thing."

Jesse Lee Soffer made his final appearance in the NBC drama

Jesse was quick to thank fans for their support and kind words, writing on Twitter: "If I could like every single tweet, I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you."

Jesse announced that he would be bowing out of the drama back in August. In a statement shared with Variety, the 38-year-old actor said: "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew."

He continued: "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

