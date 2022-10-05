Chicago Fire delights fans as it brings back much-loved tradition Are you a fan of the NBC drama?

Chicago Fire is bringing back a much-loved tradition this season - and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

MORE: Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett reveals she's battling uterine and ovarian cancer

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the series' co-showrunner Andrea Newman revealed that the show's upcoming fifth episode in season 11, which is set to air on Wednesday 19 October, will be an extra special Halloween-themed episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the One Chicago franchise?

The synopsis for the episode, appropriately titled Haunted House, gives fans a a short tease of what to expect. It reads: "Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home.

MORE: Why these One Chicago stars left the franchise and where they are now

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's partner made a cameo in season 11 premiere - did you spot her?

It's safe to say that fans were delighted by the news and wasted no time in letting their feelings be known. "Ooh, I love Halloween eps! SOUNDS FUN! Yay Stellaride!" one wrote.

Are you a fan of the NBC drama?

Another said: "Honestly, this sounds fun, like some of the OG Fire episodes!!" and a third added: "I know this is wishful thinking but it would be awesome if Matt Casey / Jesse Spencer surprised everyone dressed up for Halloween in this episode!"

Meanwhile, in her chat with EW, Andrea revealed that there is one character that fans will remember from previous Halloween episodes - the last aired in 2018 - is a big fan of the spooky holiday. "If you're a viewer from the beginning, you remember there was a Halloween episode where we learned that Boden's [Eamonn Walker] favorite holiday is Halloween, which is such a funny quirk for that character to me," he said.

MORE: One Chicago boss shares huge update on potential multi-episode crossover event

"So we're going to have some fun with that this Halloween. We get to see that side of Eamonn."

In a separate chat with Entertainment Tonight, she also added that it is Boden who is behind Firehouse 51's Halloween-themed shindig. "We have the stakes of [Chief] Boden wanting to pull off the best haunted house ever at 51. Episode 5 is awesome Halloween-ness."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.