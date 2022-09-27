One Chicago boss shares huge update on potential multi-episode crossover event Viewers last got a three-way crossover back in 2019

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television.

Sadly though, fans have missed out the last two years, as the COVID protocols made filming a sweeping three-show storyline simply not possible. However, the good news is that it's looking likely that viewers will be enjoying one sometime this season.

Showrunner Andrea Newman has revealed to TV Line that while orchestrating a big three-way crossover is still posing a challenge due to coronavirus outbreaks on set, show bosses are hoping to try and make one happen.

"It's a possibility," she responded when asked whether there is there any hope for a slightly bigger crossover this season on the three sister shows.

She went on to confirm that viewers can look forward to some extra special mini crossovers in the upcoming run of episodes "There'll be some fun stuff not only with our show, but in the #OneChicago universe with Violet's family this year," she teased.

The last crossover episode which included all three series aired in 2019

The last crossover episode, which included all three series, aired in 2019. Three-part crossover event Infection saw the firefighters, paramedics and police officers of Chicago band together to try and stop the spread of a flesh-eating bacteria alongside the CDC.

Last year, co-showrunner Derek Haas explained that he and show bosses on PD and Med had a crossover episode in the works but sadly, it never managed to leave the writers room.

At the time, he teased that the crossover would be a "major" event viewers won't want to miss and confirmed that the team had "already started talking about ideas" for the episode and were hoping to do something similar to the 2019 three-part event.

One Chicago creator Dick Wolf's other television franchise Law & Order pulled off a three-part crossover involving Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order to kick off its latest seasons. As a result, it seems that coronavirus concerns could soon be a thing of the past and a One Chicago crossover episode could air this season.

