Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge delighted her fans when she shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her and co-star Martin Henderson filming in her character Mel's bedroom.

Posting on Instagram, the actor shared a video clip showing plenty of different snaps and snippets from their time on set. One part showed Alexandra and Martin laying on the bed in between takes as they chatted to each other and the camera crew. The star's caption read: "Thanks iPhone. Season 4."

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge shares never before seen clips from filming

Fans were quick to comment on the cute photos, which were taken from the fourth season of the show which landed on Netflix in July this year. One person said: "ALEX!! This is the cutest thing I’ve seen!!! You chose the perfect song for your video!!!"

Another wrote: "This is such a sweet edit. Love it!! Thank you for sharing your memories from S4 with us Alex."

A third commented: "Love you guys! That positive energy vibe that is coming from you is just amazing! I'm waiting for the new season so much. Please make more seasons Virgin River is like a homemade pie which gives that feeling of cosiness."

Alexandra and Martin play Mel and Jack on the show

Meanwhile, the cast had more reasons to commemorate their time on the show recently, as they crew celebrated filming their 50th episode!

Martin, who plays Jack Sheridan in the heartwarming drama, marked the special milestone on his social media with photos showing him next to Alexandra, as well as Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson.

He wrote in the caption: "We just completed shooting the 50th episode of Virgin River. Who knew we'd all still be here telling this wholesome love story for the ages!!??

The cast and crew are currently filming season five

"Big congrats to our extremely hard-working crew and our talented delightful cast for always striving to make this the best for you incredibly passionate and oh-so-discerning audience.

"We do it all for you!! Thank you for watching, maybe we'll make at least 50 more!! #virginriver @netflix #50episodes #happyhalfcentury."

