Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares major update on season five after setback

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a major update on the upcoming fifth season of the beloved Netflix drama - and fans are so excited!

While sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram on Monday, the actress revealed that she is currently "away from home filming" and fans of the show have speculated that the star is shooting season five of the hit romance series.

Posting a mirror selfie, which shows the Netflix star rocking a casual look while wearing cheetah print slippers, she wrote: "I’m away from home filming… When my husband sent me the cheetah shoes he ordered for Valentine’s Day I had a good cry… the card said 'The cheetah print is to remind you that you can go anywhere.'

"This is obviously an inside joke. But came at just the right moment. when I was really doubting myself and what I do for a living, he reminded me that I really can go anywhere. Thank you, Love."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, questioning whether Alexandra was busy filming for the popular drama. One person wrote: "Are you away from home for filming Virgin River? We are waiting for it," while another added: "I hope you’re filming season five of VR, but if not, I wish you success in whatever you’re working on."

Fans are hoping that Alexandra is currently filming for season five

Other fans flooded the comments with messages of support. One person wrote: "It must be so hard to be away from your family, especially those babies. You work so hard, and are an amazing actress. Thank you again for all you do," while another added: "You are an authentic actor. I love your work. I hope this helps lift your spirits."

While Alexandra didn't disclose which project she is currently filming for, it's possible that she is shooting for the smash hit Netflix show as she previously revealed that filming for season five was due to begin in spring/summer.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this year, she said: "We were supposed to start [filming] in March, but it was pushed so... I don't know. I don't know man.

Season four is expected to debut later this year

"I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter. To be quite frank with you guys, I'm pretty done filming in Vancouver in the winter. Not really interested in doing that ever again, actually.

"It's really cold. And when you're standing outside in sandals, and little outfits because it's supposed to be the middle of summer... not awesome!"

Let's hope that filming wasn't pushed back too far and that we can expect season five to land on our screens not long after the fourth season debuts later this year.

