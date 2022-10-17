Where is Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles? Is LL Cool J leaving? The actor stars as a special agent

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles were left baffled after central character Sam Hanna failed to appear in the second episode of season 14.

For over a decade, 54-year-old LL Cool J has been keeping NCIS: Los Angeles fans entertained as the beloved Sam Hanna, G. Callen's second in command.

WATCH: NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii tease major crossover

And whilst LL Cool J graced our screens in the premiere episode of the long-running police series, the star went completely MIA in the show's second episode entitled Of Value.

Although fans may be concerned, it seems likely that the TV star had prior commitments with a host of other programmes. Aside from NCIS: Los Angeles, the actor has simultaneously been tied up with the likes of Come Dance With Me and Superfan – starring alongside Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and Pitbull.

LL Cool J with Sean Murray and Dan Cohen

And of course, LL Cool J has likely been busy filming for the hotly anticipated three-show NCIS crossover, set to air in January.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i teams will be tackling one case together for a special crossover. The rapper's character is set to appear in the three-show event alongside Alden Parker, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Jane Tennant and Lucy Tara.

The actor was absent from episode two

Keen fans may also draw comfort from the fact that LL has been actively promoting NCIS Los Angeles on his personal Instagram account – hinting that he's set for a triumphant return. On Sunday, the star posted a snippet from the latest episode alongside the caption: "Round 2. Tune in to @cbstv tonight for a new episode of @ncisla at 10:30pm".

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "I love this series Agent Hanna," whilst a second penned: "But you weren't there!"

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 1995

"Best show ever can't wait,” gushed a third, and a fourth added: "One of my favorite shows, welcome back".

Away from filming, LL enjoys family life with his wife Simone I. Smith. The two met when LL was a young rapper and dated for eight years before they tied the knot in 1995.

Today they share four grown-up children together - son Najee, 32, and daughters Italia, 31, Samaria, 26, and Nina, 21. While LL's three eldest children have pursued careers away from the limelight, youngest Nina has decided to follow in her famous dad's footsteps and is an aspiring R&B singer.

