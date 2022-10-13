Who plays Gage on NCIS and why you recognize him Gage Winchester is played by Caleb Alexander Smith

In the latest instalment of NCIS, fans were introduced to a brand new character – Special Agent Gage Winchester – the charming and impulsive former flame of Special Agent Jessica Knight.

Working with his ex-girlfriend to investigate a campsite murder, the National Parks Service agent certainly got fans talking, especially after that Mr Darcy-inspired lake scene!

Who plays Gage Winchester?

Special Agent Gage Winchester made a dramatic entrance on NCIS

Joining the hit series for the season 20 episode 'Leave No Trace,' actor Caleb Alexander Smith has taken on the role, and fans can't stop wondering – why is he so familiar?

What else has Caleb Alexander Smith starred in?

Caleb Alexander Smith has an impressive number of TV and film credits

Turns out, the actor already has a pretty impressive list of TV and film credits under his belt, including Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Listed as his first official acting credit on IMDB, in 2014 Caleb Alexander Smith made his TV debut in an early episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cast as a nameless bartender in the season two episode, 'A Hen in the Wolfe House,' ironically his character poisons a room full of U.S. Navy officials.

Later in 2016, Caleb Alexander Smith then joined the cast of Modern Family for the season eight episode, 'Weathering Heights' in which he portrayed a stripper, posing as a nameless police officer.

In a hilarious moment, Smith's character is hired by Mitch and Cam (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet) to teach their daughter (played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) an important lesson about telling the truth.

Following on from his Modern Family appearance, in 2021 Caleb Alexander Smith also starred in season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Andrea Boyle, one of Charles Boyle's many extended family members. Co-starring alongside Joe Lo Truglio, the actor clearly has a soft spot for comedy.

Special Agent Gage is the ex-boyfriend of Special Agent Jessica Knight

So, what do fans think about Caleb Alexander Smith's portrayal of Gage Winchester? It's safe to say, he's quickly become a fan favourite.

"I watched the new #NCIS episode last night, & was stunned (& delighted) to see this. This is one of the guest stars of the episode, Caleb Alexander Smith, portraying ISB Special Agent Gage Winchester. Oh, my," wrote one.

"Watched this week's NCIS, and I'd watch an NPS spinoff with Gage Winchester," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Special Agent Gage Winchester is smoking hot. Woof woof!!"

