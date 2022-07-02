The Time Traveler's Wife author responds after TV adaptation axed after just one season HBO has made the shocking move to cancel the show

It has been announced that The Time Traveler's Wife will not be back for a second season - and it's not just the fans who are devastated.

Audrey Niffenegger who wrote the much-loved novel that the HBO/Sky series is based on has revealed her disappointment that the show, which stars Sanditon actor Theo James and Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie, has been axed after just one season.

In a tweet on Friday evening, the author wrote: "Thank you to @SWmoff, Rose, Theo, @realdavidnutter and all the artists, cast, crew, and staff who made The Time Traveler's Wife so beautiful and strange. I'm sorry we won't have a season two together, but I loved what you made."

Although Audrey was not involved in the development of the new series as she does not control the media rights to the book, she has previously vocalised her support of showrunner Steven Moffat and his vision for the show.

"You can never exactly replicate a book," she told Forbes back in May. "You can't just breathe it onto the screen. But I feel like they really gave it their all. It's edgy, it's odd, but they've done their absolute utmost to make it great."

She s currently working on a follow-up to the best-selling novel which hit shelves in 2003 and was first adapted for screens in 2009 with Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the leading roles.

Meanwhile, fans have been expressing their outrage on social media after learning that they won't see Clare and Henry's epic love story continue following the show's decision to end season one at the story's the halfway point. One person wrote: "My heart is officially broken," in response to the news, while another said: "Oh my god. What?. No. We're only halfway through the story."

A third viewer added: "This is a tragedy!!!!! I really enjoyed the first season and they still had so much more to show. It was so damn short that I was sure we would get a second season eventually. I'm so upset. Seriously, what a terrible decision."

