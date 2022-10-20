Fans all have same reaction after tense moment in Chicago Fire's recent episode The recent episode was a Halloween special

Chicago Fire fans were left shocked on Wednesday evening after watching the show's recent Halloween episode, Haunted House.

The scenes unfolded when Blake Gallo, played by Alberto Rosende, found himself hot water with regard to his secret meeting up with Christopher Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) niece Tracy. It turns out, their recent rendezvous in Molly's Bar was caught on the security CCTV footage.

WATCH: Chicago Fire returns to NBC

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the moment and it seems they're pretty worried about Gallo! One person tweeted: "OOP, SECURITY CAMERA's AT MOLLY'S?! YEAH, GALLO IS DEAD! #ChicagoFire."

A second agreed, writing: "Herrmann put up security cameras at Mollys?! Gallo's dead! #ChicagoFire." While others were surprised that Gallo hadn't taken the opportunity to delete the footage.

Chicago Fire fans all had the same reaction watching Haunted House

"Gallo should've taken the opportunity to 'help' Hermann and maybe delete the footage. #ChicagoFire," tweeted a third fan, as a fourth commented: "Gallo don't kiss your golden opportunity to delete the footage #ChicagoFire what's wrong with you hahahhaah."

Chicago Fire won't return to screens next week as the Chicago Med franchise is taking its usual break to make way for newer episodes later. The shows will resume on NBC on Wednesday November 2nd.

Meanwhile, another recent storyline left some viewers feeling unhappy while watching the drama. Many took to social media to complain about the show's decision to axe the romance between beloved characters Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett – who broke up at the beginning of season 11.

Taking to Twitter following episode four, one person wrote: "The entire #Brettsey fandom watching from the sidelines as years of slow burn is being destroyed in less than one season."

A second explained: "All destroyed in five episodes ... Actually four [expletive] episodes because by episode five the disaster was already done. I will never forgive those people for what they did. CF ended there, we need to be honest."

