Netflix's From Scratch: Viewers saying same thing about new Zoe Saldana series The drama is based on a memoir

Netflix's new limited series, From Scratch, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the drama.

Inspired by Tembi Locke's memoir of the same name, the show stars Zoe Saldana as artist Amy, who finds romance with a chef while studying in Italy.

Netflix users have taken to Twitter to praise the romantic series, with many in tears over the emotional watch. One person wrote: "From Scratch on Netflix is so good. Finished the entire show in one sitting and cried multiple times. You'll feel every emotion. Love, happiness, sadness, pain, even anger. Loved it," while another added: "#FromScratch has me absolutely weeping. It's so brilliant and watch it asap!"

A third person commented: "I think I've cried every episode. Truly I'm tired. I feel myself about to cry right now," while another tweeted: "I can honestly say I wasn't prepared to watch #FromScratch wow it was so beautiful so much emotions I cried. So much wow. Highly recommended."

Others viewers have hailed the show as the "best limited series" produced by Netflix in recent times, with one person tweeting: "#FromScratch on Netflix.. wow. Touches on so many topics, you go through all the emotions with the characters. One of the best limited series I've watched in a while. Learned so much from it. Highly recommend," while another added: "#FromScratch made sure I wept during the entire show, couldn't control my tears. One of the best limited series Netflix has given us for a while. Love, joy and grief. Lino has my whole heart."

Zoe Saldana stars opposite Eugenio Mastrandrea

A third commented: "#FromScratch is the best Netflix series I've watched this year. I had moments when I smiled, blushed and cried badly."

For those unfamiliar with this series, the official synopsis reads: "Amy's idyllic study-abroad summer starts perfectly: good food, handsome company and beautiful seaside backdrops. But her trip quickly grows more complicated. As if the couple's cultural differences weren't enough, soon Lino faces health issues that could tear the two lovers apart. In order to make it through this unforeseen challenge, Amy and Lino will have to unite their families into a cross-country support system that evades borders and overcomes obstacles."

