The Watcher viewers left furious about new Netflix series - here's why

Netflix's new thriller series, The Watcher, landed on the streaming platform last week and now that viewers have had a chance to watch all seven episodes, they have taken to Twitter to give their verdict on the show.

The mystery drama, which is based on a real-life case, follows a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in New Jersey, begin receiving sinister letters from an anonymous "watcher".

Viewers have complained about the ending to the new series, which fails to reveal the true identity of the mysterious "watcher".

Near the beginning of episode seven, the family's private investigator, Theodora Birch, confessed to being the stalker while on her deathbed. However, at her funeral, Theodora's daughter revealed that her mother had lied to give the family some closure.

While the Brannocks had moved to New York City in search of a fresh start away, it appears that the mysterious watcher still has a hold over the family.

In the final scenes, viewers watched as Dean, still-obsessed with uncovering the truth, parks outside 657 Boulevard. But is he simply looking for signs of the "watcher" or is he in fact keeping watch on the new homeowners, therefore continuing the vicious cycle?

Viewers were left disappointed with the ending

As he pulls away, Nora's car pulls into the same spot. Is she keeping tabs on her husband or is she still obsessed with the mysterious "watcher" too?

The ending stays true to the real-life story in that the identity of the stalker was never revealed. However, some viewers were left unsatisfied by the open ending.

One person wrote: "So this is how they're going to end #TheWatcher? I'm annoyed," while another added: "Just binged watched this with hubby and we're annoyed. What kind of ending is that?"

A third commented: "I'm annoyed at the ending of #TheWatcher. Who was it?"

The series is based on a true story

However, not all viewers were left disappointed by the ending, with one person tweeting: "Finished #TheWatcher and I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. I don’t get people saying the ending was bad, I guess we’re spoiled to have everything explicitly spoon-fed to us."

A second added: "I think I'm the only person who liked the ending of #TheWatcher. It's based on a true story which was never resolved."

