The devastating true story behind From Scratch

Have you watched From Scratch yet? Netflix's latest drama starring Zoe Saldana landed over the weekend and fans immediately got stuck in to the series.

The eight-part show has plenty to enjoy: a great cast, gorgeous backdrop and a heartwarming plot. But did you know the show is based on a true story? Find out more here, but warning! For those yet to watch, there are spoilers ahead…

WATCH: From Scratch on Netflix - the official trailer

From Scratch on Netflix was adapted from the 2019 memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, who, in the book, details her journey from Texas to Sicily.

After graduating from Brown University, student Amahle 'Amy' Wheeler, who is played by Zoe Saldana and based on Tembi, moves to Italy to study abroad. Once there, she meets Lino, played by Eugenio Mastrandrea, and the couple embark on a romantic love story consisting of fantastic food and gorgeous Italian scenery.

Have you watched From Scratch yet?

The series stays pretty true to the memoir in terms of story, however, the names of the characters have been changed.

In real life, Tembi met Gullo, who was a chef, in Italy and soon fell in love. But the couple faced some bumps in the road at the hands of Gullo's family who did not approve of his decision to be with Tembi. After Tembi eventually moved back to the US, Gullo soon followed her and the pair reunited and wed.

Zoe Saldana leads the cast

However, Tembi and Gullo then faced a devastating turn of events in 2002 when the chef was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. After his diagnosis, Gullo went on to have treatment and the pair even adopted a child together.

In 2012, ten years after his diagnosis, Gullo tragically passed away. The book accounts Tembi and their daughter's return to Sicily following his sad death, as was his dying wish.

