The Chalk Line: viewers saying same thing about new Netflix movie

Just in time for Halloween, The Chalk Line is the horror Netflix film that everyone is talking about right now - but what are viewers saying, and is it worth the watch? Find out here…

Viewers appear to be loving the creepy new movie, with one writing: "This just came out on Netflix. HIGHLY recommend. #TheChalkLine," while another added: "The Chalk Line was a really good movie btw… Definitely not a waste of time." A third person wrote: "Go and watch #TheChalkLine on @netflix such a brilliant film and a world-class newcomer performance by Eva Tennear. Can’t wait for her next film!"

WATCH: The Chalk Line is Netflix's latest horror film

So what is the Spanish film actually about? The story follows a couple, Paula and Simon, who find a traumatised child of unknown origins, who won’t speak but draws chalk circles around herself to keep herself safe. Determined to help her, Paula tries to decipher the girl's strange behaviours to unlock her identity and dark past."

Netflix has certainly lined up the new horror series for Halloween, as they recently released the first two episodes of Guillermo Del Torro’s new series, Cabinet of Curiosities.

Horror author Stephen King is among those to have praised the new series, tweeting: "I strongly advise you to open Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, starting tomorrow on Netflix. Scary, sinister, and beautiful to look at."

So what is the new horror show about? The official synopsis reads: "A collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

