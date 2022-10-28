EXCLUSIVE: Richard Armitage reveals major update about new drama series - and we can't wait The star spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Richard Armitage has revealed a major update about a new drama series, written by Harlan Coben, in the works – and we can't wait!

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Armitage gets personal as he details career transition and reunion with Spooks co-star Nicola Walker

The actor, who appeared in the previous two Harlan Coben series, The Stranger and Stay Close, which were released on Netflix, was speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the release of his new book, Geneva, when he admitted he's hoping for a Harlan 'hat-trick'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Armitage stars in the thrilling new trailer for his audiobook Geneva

"There's a possibility of a third Harlan Coben series next year. I'm looking for a hat-trick, but it's unconfirmed," he began, adding: "There's a possibility since he's become a really good friend and as has Nicola Shindler at Quay Street.

"I really love working with them so whether it's that project or something else, I'm sure we'll collaborate in the future."

Netflix dramas The Stranger and Stay Close were both adapted from Harlan Coben novels and featured, in addition to Richard, a whole host of big names in the cast including Siobhan Finneran, James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo and Sarah Parish.

MORE: The devastating true story behind Netflix's From Scratch

MORE: All you need to know about racy new docu-series Blood, Sex and Royalty

Richard in Harlan Coben's Stay Close

Meanwhile, a potential new offering from Harlan Coben is not all that's on Richard's schedule. The North and South actor has also been working on a show called Damage for the streaming giant due to land next year.

"It's based on a brilliant book about a man who falls in love with his son's fiancée and they get into a very complicated relationship," Richard told HELLO!. "I play the father, Rish Shah plays the son and Charlie Murphy plays the fiancée and Indira Varma plays my wife. It's a really brilliant cast, so I can't wait for that to air. I think it's going to be really good."

Richard's book, Geneva, is out now

Harlan's crime fiction has developed a huge fanbase over the years, so it's no wonder that Richard reached out to the novelist when writing his own book, Geneva, which Richard narrated himself for Audible along with actress Nicola Walker.

"It's tricky because when I'm working with Harlan, I'm an actor - that's his lane and that's my lane. He lives in New York, and I met up with him a couple of times to pick his brains about the editing process, and he gave me some brilliant advice. He's been very supportive."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.