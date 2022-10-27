All you need to know about racy new docu-series Blood, Sex and Royalty The series lands on Netflix next month

Netflix is bringing a brand new period drama to the platform next month – and it's set to be nothing like you've seen before!

Blood, Sex and Royalty is part documentary series and part fictional led, detailing the life of Anne Boleyn as she battles to become Queen of England. Intrigued? Here's everything there is to know about the upcoming show…

WATCH: Check out the teaser trailer for Blood, Sex and Royalty

What is Blood, Sex and Royalty about?

The Netflix synopsis for the three-part series reads: "In the 16th century, Anne Boleyn navigates treacherous sexual politics and rises to become Queen of England.

"She forges history as she reshapes King Henry VIII's worldview, but she's expected to give birth to a male heir and makes powerful enemies along the way."

Amy James-Kelly leads the cast as Anne Boleyn

Who stars in Blood, Sex and Royalty?

Leading the cast as Anne Boleyn is Three Wives and Coronation Street actress, Amy James-Kelly. Meanwhile, taking on the role of Henry VIII is Emmerdale actor Max Parker.

The pair will portray Henry and Anne's early relationship as she fought sexual politics and became known for her radical and feminist views which changed the course of history.

Max Parker will play Henry VIII

Other names featured in Netflix's cast list are Adam Astill, Lois Brabin-Platt, Karen Pirie actor Jhon Lumsden, Nikhita Lesler and Sophie Boettge. Given the show is also part documentary, there'll also be contributions from historians and authors.

What else is there to know about Blood, Sex and Royalty?

It seems that the show has already generated some excitement on Twitter. After some photos were shared on social media by the historian Dr Owen Emmerson, who was involved in the project, plenty of fans replied sharing their excitement for the show.

Are you excited to watch?

One person wrote: "Oh how exciting! Is it a documentary, or a drama? The teaser images look fantastic." A second added: "Oooh! I can’t wait to watch this," as a third wrote: "Can't wait! Will definitely be watching."

When is Blood, Sex and Royalty out?

The three-part series is due for release on Netflix on Wednesday 23 November. So mark your calendars, folks!

