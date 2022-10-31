Meet Bachelor in Paradise star Jesse Palmer's wife

Jesse Palmer is known and loved for hosting ABC's Bachelor in Paradise. Having first appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor during the fifth season back in 2004, Jesse offered his rose to Jessica Bowlin - but it wasn't true love!

The pair went their separate ways just a few months after the series ended and the reality star is now a happily married man. Find out all about his model wife here…

Who is Jesse Palmer's wife?

Jesse Palmer is married to Brazilian model and photographer Emely Fardo, who works in New York City.

The couple began dating back in 2017, with the reality star popping the question two years later. He told the Daily Mail in 2019: "I've been so enamored, so in love with this woman, and it only has grown. I'm head over heels for her."

The pair tied the knot at a friend's house in Connecticut in June 2020, with only a small group of friends present. Their nuptials were kept a secret until the summer of 2021, when they were spotted wearing wedding bands.

Chatting about their big day, the couple said: "We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater NYC area and that were in quarantine at the time.

The couple with their beloved dog Loulou

"We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon! Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!" they told People.

The couple decided to get hitched for a second time just two months ago in a special ceremony in front of their immediate family. Sharing the news on Instagram, Emely shared a sweet snap from the ceremony showing the pair sharing a kiss at the altar. She wrote in the caption: "And so this happened…

"I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family. It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emotional day of my life! I’ll never forget it."

