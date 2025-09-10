Meet the new Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul's three kids

Taylor Frankie Paul has been gaining traction online due to her newly announced role on popular reality TV series, The Bachelorette. The mother-of-three has had two previous relationships and is excited to explore her love options on the upcoming season premiere. Taylor shares her children Indy May Paul, eight, and Ocean Paul, five, with her former husband Tate Paul and her one-year-old Ever True Mortensen, with her previous partner, Dakota Mortensen. Taylor married Tate in 2016 and soon after, Indy arrived.

Fast-forward to 2020 and their family-of-three welcomed Ocean to the mix, although they ended their relationship in 2022. Her ex-boyfriend Dakota was heavily featured on the reality TV show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In March 2024, she gave birth to Ever, however the couple broke up in September 2024. Find out more about her children.

Indy May Paul, eight

Indy is Taylor's first-born daughter whom she welcomed with open arms into the world alongside Tate. She dotingly announced her birth on social media by sharing a picture from the hospital and writing: "Indy May Paul officially arrived Aug 31st [2017], weighing 6lbs 9oz. She is perfection and we are so obsessed with our baby girl. We are so blessed."

Taylor often posts her daughter's latest milestones on social media. For her fourth birthday, Taylor gave an inside look into what her daughter's personality is really like. She shared in a post: "Indy is extremely smart and is the cutest big sis to Ocean. She loves make up, nails, dresses, anything girly. Starts school here soon and excited to see her next phase of life. I love my babies more words can say."

Ocean Paul, five

Ocean is Taylor's first-born son whom she welcomed with Tate in 2020. She announced his arrival on social media by sharing: "Ocean Paul arrived four days ago, 6 lbs 15 oz with lots of hair and a sweet soul." The pair called it quits and got divorced in 2022. The duo still keeps it cordial by attending weekly soccer games together.

Ever True Mortensen, one

Taylor welcomed Ever with her then-boyfriend Dakota in 2024. The mother-of-three's journey to having Ever was a difficult one. She experienced ectopic pregnancy almost a year prior, therefore, she was endlessly grateful for her "rainbow baby." She wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post: "One year later we've been blessed with our rainbow baby."

Taylor added: "It's been a very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby." Once Ever arrived, Taylor happily announced on Instagram: "Ever True was born March 19th, 6lbs 15oz a week early and we've had the best two weeks with him. We all love you so much, thank you for blending our family."

Taylor also explained the sentimental meaning behind her newborn's name online and explained: "The name Ever meaning: always, eternity, and strong as a boar." The pair officially called it quits in January 2025, however they both continue co-parenting. For Ever's first birthday, Taylor and Dakota came together to celebrate. Taylor posted a sweet carousel online and lovingly wrote: "He is the sweetest soul and loves love. Needy like his daddy and stubborn like his mommy."

She continued: "Just as hyper as his sister and brother. Couldn't be more loved by his village [that] he has beside him." Taylor added: "This one is emotional because it's been such a transition phase this last year, and I just want us all to find peace in whatever direction it goes. I love you my baby boy."