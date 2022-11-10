The Crown viewers having a 'hard time' with season five for same reason - find out why Fans were left distracted by one aspect of the series

The Crown made its hotly-anticipated debut on Netflix on Wednesday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the ten new episodes.

MORE: The Crown: how did Princess Diana meet boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed?

The new series is set in the 1990s and examines this turbulent period for the royal family, covering significant events such as the fire at Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Diana's acrimonious separation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying season five?

Taking to Twitter following the season's premiere on the streaming platform, viewers couldn't help but comment on the casting of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

The actress is perhaps best known for playing the detestable Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter film series, and some fans had trouble seeing Imelda in her new role.

MORE: The Crown season 5 review - a love letter to the royal family led by a heartbreaking Imelda Staunton

MORE: The Crown season 5: the ultimate fact vs fiction guide to new episodes

One person wrote: "Having a hard time getting past Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth rather than Professor Umbridge #TheCrown," while another added: "Nooooo, they got Dolores Umbridge to play the Queen and you can't unsee it."

Imelda as the Queen in The Crown season five

A third viewer commented: "I'm only 15 minutes in, but it's impossible for me to see Imelda Staunton as anyone besides Professor Umbridge. She ran Hogwarts into the ground and now she’s THE QUEEN," while another tweeted: "You see Queen Elizabeth… I see Dolores Umbridge pretending to be a rich muggle by not wearing pink. We are not the same."

However, a number of fans praised Imelda for her compelling performance as the late monarch, with one person writing: "Ok. Imelda Staunton makes an INCREDIBLE [Queen]. They did such a great job with casting each season," while another added: "Ugh Imelda Staunton is just so great in everything."

Imelda Staunton with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in Order of the Phoenix

A third person tweeted: "Okay, Imelda Staunton is killing it," while another also applauded Elizabeth Debicki in her portrayal of Princess Diana, adding: "Imelda Staunton and Elizabeth Debicki, give them the awards now!"

The Crown season five is available to stream on Netflix now.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.