7 shows to watch on Netflix in November

With wintery weather finally setting in, we're so ready to begin our winter hibernation with some amazing new shows coming to Netflix. From teen drama to sci fi thrillers, there is something for everyone…

Young Royals – 1 November

Back for round two, The Young Royals returns for more high school angst surrounding the Crown Prince Wilhelm. This time, his burgeoning relationship with fellow student Simon has ended after his damning statement in season one – so will the pair ever make things right with each other? Meanwhile, August is living in fear after leaking his video of Wilhelm and Simon together, while Sara continues to pursue a relationship with him.

Blockbuster – 3 November

Ancy a charming comedy with some very recognisable faces? Randall Park plays Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees including his long-time crush, Eliza fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Manifest – 4 November

Ready for season four? Set two years after season three, the saved show follows the aftermath of the brutal murder of Grace. As a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden, Michaela is left to captain the lifeboat alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828. We're so ready!

The Crown – 9 November

At long last, season five is here! With a whole new cast, season five follows Her Majesty during perhaps of the most turbulent parts of her reign, namely the collapse of her childrens' marriages, and death of Princess Diana, and her famous 'annus horribilis' year which saw Windsor Castle devastated by a fire. Despite the backlash, we know viewers will be breaking the streaming platform with this one.

1899 – 17 November

This much anticipated series from the makers of Dark follows a steamship where the passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare. Sign us up.

Dead to Me – 17 November

Jen and Judy's story ends with this third and final season – and we can't wait! In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that's above the law.

Wednesday – 23 November

Ready for the return of the Addams Family? This time, we are focusing on the only daughter, Wednesday, as she navigates a new high school. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.

