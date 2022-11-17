The Crown viewers saying same thing about Prince Harry moment in season 5 Did you spot this moment on the show?

The Crown viewers are discussing the same moment in season five - and it stars a young version of Prince Harry. In the scene, Diana suggests going shopping on their holiday, when Charles mentions that no one else would like to go. However, Prince Harry then speaks up, saying he would like to go with her.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "BABY HARRY first to stand up for his mama Princess Diana, over a simple 'wanting to go shopping' #thecrown," while another person added: "The people who think we believe this scene happened… We’re aware. It’s just good to see that the show wrote something to show that Harry has always stuck up for his mom. And was the first one to do so."

A third person wrote: "They even showed Diana thanking him/calling him brave. #TheCrown," while a fourth posted: "So adorable. His supportive voice in the sea of nos. Cute scene."

How sweet was Prince Harry in this scene?

The Duke of Sussex has previously opened up about his opinion of The Crown. In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: "It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate.

"I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife. That [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that." He added that it shows a depiction of what it is like "putting duty and service above family and everything else".

