Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge drops major news on season five

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a major update on the upcoming fifth season of the popular Netflix drama.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the actress, who plays Mel Monroe, revealed that she was leaving Vancouver, where the show is shot, after five months of filming.

Alexandra posted a screenshot of an Antonio Mancini oil painting showing a lady sitting on a large travel trunk surrounded by several luggage bags overspilling with clothes. She captioned it: "An actual picture of me leaving Vancouver after five months of filming."

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the drama, also confirmed that filming had wrapped. In a post to Instagram on Friday, the actress said that she had completed her final day of shooting season five, adding that she has had "a wonderful time" over the past few months.

While Annette's experience shooting the upcoming season may have been plane sailing, her co-star Alexandra has undergone a few setbacks.

Chatting with her co-star Martin Henderson during a live autograph signing event on Instagram recently, the actress revealed that she had to leave the B&B she was staying at due to a burst pipe back in August.

Alexandra revealed she was preparing to leave Vancouver

"I went to visit my family and I told the owner of the B&B that I was leaving and when I came back she failed to mention the fact that a pipe had burst in the house," the 40-year-old explained.

She went on to reveal that upon returning to the house, she saw a "giant hole with caution tape around it in the front yard".

To make matters worse, Alexandra had several days of very early starts ahead of her when the burst happened. "We were doing this really heavy episode that week and I had to be up at 4 am consecutively for the next four days and I had to go live in a hotel," she explained. "Gosh, that was really hard. That was really difficult."

