Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge undergoes major transformation for season 5 - and fans are loving it! The actress plays Mel Monroe

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has undergone a hair transformation amid filming for the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix series - she's had bangs cut!

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares cheeky behind-the-scenes bedroom clip with Martin Henderson

The actress shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday, notifying her followers about an upcoming live signing that she and her co-star, Martin Henderson, will be hosting on Saturday 5 November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals major transformation for season 5

While many fans were delighted by the exciting announcement, others couldn't help but comment on her amazing new hairstyle.

Taking to the comments section, one person praised Alexandra's fresh look, writing: "That's great news! Looking forward to seeing you both!! You are so cute in your new haircut Alex!!! Love it!!" while another added: "So excited!!! I can’t wait!! And I love your hair!! So cute!!"

A third follower commented: "Your bangs are so cute."

Exclusive: Virgin River's Annette O'Toole talks emotional reason behind her season three absence

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals shocking season four alternate ending

Given Alexandra was rocking a middle parting just a week ago, it's possible that her new haircut may hint at a time jump towards the end of the season. However, this is purely speculation and it could just be that Mel decides to change up her look at some point during the series.

Alexandra showed off her new hairdo in an Instagram video

Filming for season five began in July and is scheduled to wrap on 10 November, according to Devdiscourse.

Fans can look forward to drama-filled episodes, which should land on Netflix sometime next year. Teasing a major plotline in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in September, Annette O'Toole said: "There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way.

"It's a kind of timely topic that's happening in our country and I'm really glad that they're going there. I don't think we've ever done anything like this. It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge as Jack and Mel

"I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.