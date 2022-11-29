How Freddie Prinze Jr quit acting after fall out with co-star - details 

Freddie Prinze Jr is finally back on our screens with the Netflix film Christmas with You, but he previously opened up about why he decided to take a step back from acting - revealing that working with Kiefer Sutherland on 24 made him want to "quit the business".

Speaking to ABC News back in 2014, he explained: "I did 24. It was terrible. I hated every moment of it. Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That's not me talking trash. I'd say it to his face. I think everyone who's worked with him has said that... I just wanted to quit the business after that. So I just sort of stopped."

He added: "I went and worked for Vince McMahon at the WWE for Christ’s sake and it was a crazier job than working with Kiefer. But, at least he was cool and tall. I didn’t have to take my shoes off to do scenes with him, which they made me do. Just put the guy on an apple box or don’t hire me next time. You know I’m six feet and he’s 5’4."

Kiefer responded via his representative

At the time, Kiefer responded to Freddie’s comments via his rep, who said: "Kiefer worked with Freddie Prinze, Jr. more than five years ago, and this is the first he has heard of Freddie's grievances. Kiefer enjoyed working with Freddie and wishes him the best."

Kiefer was also defended by his 24 co-star Louis Lombardi, saying: "My experience with Kiefer was absolutely the opposite. He was one of the most professional actors I've ever worked with. He wanted the best out of everybody. I have had nothing but great experiences with him. He's a gentleman."

Freddie opened up about why he quit acting

Freddie’s new film was released in November, with the synopsis reading: "Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalise her career but also a shot at true love."

