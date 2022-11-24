Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases 'injury' from Netflix show

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has shared a snap from behind the scenes of the new Netflix comedy, showing the actress sporting a band-aid across her forehead.

While it may look like the star suffered an injury during filming, fans can rest assured that the plaster is simply a fake prop worn by her character in episode one.

In the series opener, [spoiler alert] Wednesday is wounded during a fencing class at her new school, suffering a small gash to her forehead.

The photo, which was originally posted by one of the show's make-up artists, Nirvana Jalalvand, was also shared on Jenna's Instagram Story upon the drama's release.

For those unfamiliar with the new series, it is the latest adaptation from The Addams Family world and follows Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her emerging psychic powers at Nevermore Academy, but is sidetracked by a monstrous killing spree that is terrorizing the school.

Described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery", the new series marks director Tim Burton's first TV project.

Jenna sported a band-aid behind the scenes

The official synopsis reads: "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Starring alongside Jenna in the highly-anticipated series is Luis Guzmán as Wednesday's father Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother Morticia Addams.

Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán play Wednesday and Gomez Addams

Meanwhile, Isaac Ordonez plays Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley Addams, while Games of Thrones's Gwendoline Christie takes the role of Larissa Weems.

Also in the cast is Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Joy Sunday as therapist Bianca Barclay.

Christina Ricci, who famously played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, also features in the show as Nevermore Academy teacher Miss Thornhill.

Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.

