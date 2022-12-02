Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney's cozy set photo with new stunning co-star sparks major fan reaction The star is a married man on the show

Taylor Kinney has a new Chicago Fire co-star... and you won't believe who it is.

The handsome actor has earned legions of loyal fans for his portrayal of firefighter, Kelly Severide, in the hit show, and viewers love his relationship with his onscreen wife, Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo. So, when a photo was posted to social media of him with another stunning actress, fans went wild.



One Tree Hill's Jana Kramer revealed she had been filming with Taylor and the rest of Firehouse 51, in an Instagram post.

She shared a pair of snapshots in which she was posing with Taylor and also enjoying some playful antics.

Jana wore a suit and had her arm around her co-star, and she was clearly having a great time as she captioned the post: "Instagram VS reality. So much fun filming Chicago Fire. The kindest crew and cast around."

Jana has a new role on Chicago Fire

The actress didn't elaborate further on her character, but her social media followers inundated her with comments and questions.

"Full time on show???" asked one, while another added: "OMMMMMG I can’t wait to see you on Fire! Oth meets one Chicago," and a third went as far as to say: "Please PLEASE get together."

Taylor's character Kelly Severide is married to Stella Kidd in the show

Many chimed in that he was a happily married man on the show and they didn't want to see Stella hurt.

In real life, Taylor is also a taken man. While he's not married, he is in a relationship with model, Ashley Cruger.

She also made an appearance in Chicago Fire in the opening episode of the 11th season.

Although it's not known how long Ashley and Taylor have been together, they made things Instagram official back in March when the 41-year-old actor uploaded a series of sweet snaps of Ashley to his account.

