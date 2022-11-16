Taylor Kinney reflects on time in Chicago Fire: 'Times have changed' The actor stars as Kelly Severide

Chicago Fire's eleventh season is fully underway, with their eight episode coming out on 16 November, and while fans surely can't wait to tune in, there's one thing that has been stressing them out.

For several months now, avid viewers of the longtime show have had one question about its star actor looming over their heads: is Taylor Kinney leaving the show?

The star has been a part of the NBC firefighter drama since its inception a whopping ten years ago, back in 2012.

Though nothing is set in stone as far as him departing the series, he does admit that after ten years, times have certainly changed.

Speaking with Today Show's Al Roker back in October, the actor reflected on his ten year tenure, and his love for Chicago.

He said: "Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown," however, he maintained: "This is home."

Taylor recently looked back on his time on the show

Taylor added: "The city has been good to me. I love the city. I've gotten to know it through my work."

Speaking of being a part of a project for such a longtime, he told Us Weekly earlier this year: "It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," adding that: "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays on NBC

Fans have always been there to return the love for the show on social media, and some recent fan posts read: "Never met a firefighter show I didn't love," and: "If there's one thing Taylor Kinney gets right it's photoshoot choices," said one fan of his recent appearance on People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, plus others also said: "All I want for Christmas is you," alongside a fan edit, as well as: "JOE + TAYLOR = ADORABLE," of him and his co-star Joe Miñoso.

The upcoming episode of the series sees, "Detective Pryma asks for Severide's help on a case involving explosives; Gallo and Carver clash after Gallo improvises on a call; Violet encourages Brett to start dating again."

