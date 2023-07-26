Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's lavish home revealed after dramatic house blaze

Taylor Kinney is still on hiatus from Chicago Fire due to personal issues, but in the meantime, he's been taking some time out to relax and unwind at his stunning home. The star prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so there are very few details and photos of his property – aside from a few glimpses he's shared on Instagram.

Taylor previously lived in a cottage in San Diego, before a fire burnt down his house, prompting him to become a fire safety advocate.

"I had an old cottage, this kind of old 1940s beach bungalow. This guy comes rapping on the window in the kitchen and he bangs on the window. He's like, 'Your house is on fire.' So, I go outside, and sure enough, the whole top of the roof [was on fire]. It was ridiculous," he said.

Now, Taylor appears to live in a large home complete with minimalist interiors. Take a look inside...

Taylor Kinney's living room

Taylor shared a photo of himself relaxing in what appears to be the living room, which features two double-seater beige sofas and a matching footrest. The room is decorated with cream carpets, white walls and has large double doors leading into the garden. A floor lamp is positioned in the corner, and house plants add a splash of colour.

Another clip of the Chicago Fire star watching a movie revealed a wall-mounted TV above the fireplace, which features exposed brick. The mantlepiece holds tea lights and coasters, while a cream and beige picture can be seen hanging on the wall.

He's also unveiled a very rustic lounge area, with wood-panelled walls and a fire surrounded by exposed brick - although it appears to be in his woodland home in Pennsylvania. It is finished with black leather sofas, a TV, a wooden coffee table and green curtains.

Taylor Kinney's dining room

As he danced around his house during the COVID-19 lockdown, Taylor gave fans a peek inside the dining room. It has the same white double doors as the living room with a wooden dining table and cream upholstered chairs in the middle of the room. A crystal chandelier and a wall-mounted picture add luxurious finishing touches.

Taylor Kinney's walk-in closet

Taylor has plenty of closet space at home thanks to his luxurious walk-in wardrobe. Giving the actor endless storage for his clothes and golf clubs, the room adheres to a minimalist style, much like the rest of his home. The walls are painted in an eggshell white, while the carpet comes in a soft shade of gray.

