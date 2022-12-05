Lady Chatterley's Lover: Viewers issue same warning about steamy Netflix series Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell star in the drama

Lady Chatterley's Lover made its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix last week and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the steamy romance film.

MORE: Emma Corrin’s new drama Lady Chatterley’s Lover: everything you need to know

Based on the 20th-century novel by D. H. Lawrence, the drama stars Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley, a woman who pursues an affair with gamekeeper Oliver Mellors (played by Jack O'Connell) after falling out of love with her husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the steamy drama?

Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to urge others not to watch the film with their relatives due to the explicit sex scenes.

One person wrote: "I watched the new #LadyChatterleysLover - don't watch it with your mammy," while another tweeted: "Don't watch Lady Chatterley's Lover on loudspeaker when your Mum is visiting."

A third person praised the film: "Well it's not a romcom but I watched Netflix's version of #LadyChatterleysLover this morning and I am still not over it. Give whoever was in charge of blocking out those sex scenes a pay rise. The perfect balance of dirty and beautiful. (Don't watch it with your gran)," while another added: "#LadyChatterleysLover why did I watch this with my mum!"

MORE: 7 films that are a must-watch this week in December

MORE: Netflix's Firefly Lane: Viewers saying same thing about highly-anticipated season two

Meanwhile, many fans applauded the perfect casting of Jack O'Connell as Oliver Mellors, with one person tweeting: "Jack O'Connell's Oliver is tender, more 'modern', open, attentive, and thoughtful. He such a captivating actor," while another added: "Whoever cast Jack O’Connell as Mellors in Netflix’s #LadyChatterleysLover I hope you have a fantastic December."

Viewers praised the chemistry between Emma and Jack

Others praised the chemistry between Jack and Emma. "I really liked #LadyChatterleysLover. It was hot, beautiful, sexy, charming and just…wonderfully romantic. Also, the shots were so stunning, so artistic. Dazzling performances and sizzling chemistry between Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell. The two-hour run time went by so quickly," wrote one fan.

A second viewer added: "This truly was quite good. Amazing chemistry between the leads!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.