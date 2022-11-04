Emma Corrin’s new drama Lady Chatterley’s Lover: everything you need to know The Crown star has a new Netflix movie coming out! Find out more...

Emma Corrin is set to star in the new adaptation of the steamy period drama Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and we can’t wait to check it out! The Netflix film will be released on 2 December, so what’s it all about? Find out everything you need to know…

What is Lady Chatterley’s Lover about?

Connie’s life is full of wealth and privilege following her marriage to Sir Clifford Chatterley. However, her circumstances change dramatically when Clifford returns from the First World War with life-changing injuries. Struggling with her new life, she meets and falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate.

WATCH: The upcoming film stars Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Their secret trysts lead her to a sensual, sexual awakening, but as their affair becomes the subject of local gossip, Connie faces a life-altering decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what Edwardian society expects of her.

Who stars in Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

The film is set to star Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell as Connie and Oliver. Matthew Duckett will portray Clifford Chatterley, while Joely Richardson plays Mrs Bolton.

Speaking about her role on The Graham Norton Show, Emma said: "When I got the script Laure (de Clermont-Tonnerre) our director was already attached and she is incredible, and there was a crazy scene where they both dance naked in the rain. For some reason, I was like, 'Yes, sign me up!’

"I think certainly that it was the most exhilarating thing I have ever done in my life. In film making it is pretend so it’s rare that you are actually in a situation where you are literally thinking and feeling exactly as your character would be. Being completely naked in the Welsh countryside meant you didn’t have to fake anything, you were just feeling it and it was quite amazing."

She joked about her family watching the movie, adding: "They all sat through it and all coped – weirdly I felt more sorry for my flatmates having to sit next to my family while they watched it. But, they are all still talking to me!"

