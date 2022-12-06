BBC defends Strictly Come Dancing controversy in new statement Were you surprised by this in the quarter-finals?

BBC has released a statement defending Strictly Come Dancing following complaints over the quarter-final. In the episode, which also doubled up as Musical Week, fans were shocked when the opening number appeared to include an expletive while entertainers performed part of the opening song to the hit musical Hamilton.

Taking to Twitter at the time, one person wrote: "In the Hamilton piece, did they just sing [expletive] before the watershed on BBC One? Game’s gone."

Another person added: "Ooh, was that a swearword in that Hamilton song? *cue complaint letters*," while a third person wrote: "Can't believe they got a swear word from Hamilton through the filters. I love this week already."

However, for better or for worse the BBC has since confirmed that the show did not include a swear word in the song, saying: "There was no swearing, the lyrics were changed from the original and the singer said 'ship spray'."

What did you hear during Musicals Week?

The show is set to air the semi-finals for the series on Sunday, a day later than usual as it was moved due to the World Cup, with the semi-final results show will air on Monday 12 December at 8.15 pm - and fans have not been best pleased. One fan wrote in a comment: "Why not just put it on BBC2 for everyone who doesn’t want to watch the football?!?"

A second agreed, commenting: "It's UNACCEPTABLE THAT FOOTBALL HAS INTERRUPTED STRICTLY!" a third added: "This is ridiculous. Use one of the other BBC channels. No one wants to watch strictly on a work/school night."

A fourth, meanwhile, said: "Why can't the football be shown on BBC2? Not everyone wants to rearrange their viewing around the World Cup!! There must be just as many BBC viewers not interested in watching the football."

