Strictly Come Dancing fans were left feeling unhappy over the weekend when the official social media accounts shared an update about further changes to the schedule.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the account posted a photo of hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman along with the new timings of the semi-final and a caption that read: "The #Strictly Semi-Final is hitting your screens next Sunday and Monday! Send this to a friend who needs a reminder."

Craig Revel Horwood sparks reaction after praising Kym Marsh's Strictly-honed figure

The semi-final will air on BBC One on Sunday 11 December at 7.15 pm, while the semi-final results show will air on Monday 12 December at 8.15 pm. But, in addition to the schedule change of the quarter-final, which took place last Friday, fans aren't happy with more alterations.

Many seemed to be unimpressed that the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition is moving to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar. One fan wrote in a comment: "Why not just put it on BBC2 for everyone who doesn’t want to watch the football?!?"

The semi-finals will air next Sunday 12 December

A second agreed, commenting: "It's UNACCEPTABLE THAT FOOTBALL HAS INTERRUPTED STRICTLY!" a third added: "This is ridiculous. Use one of the other BBC channels. No one wants to watch strictly on a work/school night."

A fourth, meanwhile, said: "Why can't the football be shown on BBC2? Not everyone wants to rearrange their viewing around the World Cup!! There must be just as many BBC viewers not interested in watching the football."

Week 13, which will be the grand final of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, will be held on Saturday 17 December, but the precise time is yet to be confirmed. As with most years, the final comes just shortly before Christmas Day. We'll keep you posted if that changes.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima were voted off during the quarter-finals

Meanwhile, the quarter-final was an emotional night after Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima were voted into the dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. The pair performed their routines a second time but the judges voted to save Molly and Carlos.

Kym, who was visibly emotional as she said goodbye, told host Tess how she never thought she'd make it to the quarter-finals in "a million years."

