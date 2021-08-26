Former Strictly Come Dancing star rules out return to the show for this reason The ex-professional dancer has moved on to other things…

Strictly Come Dancing has seen many faces come and go over the series, and last year it was AJ Pritchard's turn to wave goodbye to the ballroom. But it seems that the dancer has ruled out any possibility of returning in the future.

Appearing on Thursday's This Morning, the professional dancer said he wouldn't go back to the ballroom competition "in the same capacity" and explained how, as a viewer, he has a new appreciation for the show.

He told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "It's great seeing the show and I think what's really nice is when you're in the show it's such a machine you don't appreciate how much goes on."

AJ added: "And when you're able to step back and watch it, you can really just kind of love it and see it and see all the hard work that comes together, and just [be] sat on the sofa and be wowed!"

The performer revealed in 2020 he was exiting the show admitting that the hours spent rehearsing and gruelling filming schedules made him feel he had "no life". He told The Sun at the time: "It took up six months of my life, some days I would work 18-hour days because I was dancing and choreographing. I didn't have a life and I wanted to be able to do more."

AJ Pritchard left the show in 2020

During his four-year stint on the programme, AJ was paired with Claudia Fragapane, Mollie King, Lauren Steadman and Saffron Barker. Since Strictly, he's gone on to land a role in Hollyoaks as Marco and appear on other popular reality show, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Meanwhile, fellow ex-Strictly star Kevin Clifton, has also recently opened up about the possibility of a comeback. Unlike AJ, Kevin said he would return to the BBC show but he has his eye on a rather different role.

Speaking on Loose Women last week, the 2019 champion told the panel he fancied himself as a judge like former colleague Anton Du Beke. He said: "Hey, if he wants to move aside or any of the others want to move aside I'd happily be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing!"

