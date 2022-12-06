Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu reveals who she wants to win 2022 show - exclusive AJ Odudu made it to the Strictly finale but had to pull out over an ankle injury

AJ Odudu has a clear winner in mind for the Strictly Come Dancing finale - and she’s definitely one of our favourites too! The former Strictly star, who was forced to drop out of the final after an ankle injury, revealed that she is in full support of Fleur East winning the Glitterball trophy.

Chatting to HELLO! at the Fashion Awards 2022, she revealed she was watching the BBC show, saying: "I absolutely am! I’m supporting my girl Fleur East."

She added that she believed that the singer was a dark horse in the competition, adding: " I think Fleur [is the dark horse]! She was bottom two in week two for crying out loud. So the fact that she’s here in the semi-finals and she’s still going strong, and she’s just amazing.

"I’ve just loved watching all of the dances this year. I know first-hand what they’re going through so it’s been brilliant watching them each and every week put their best foot forward."

AJ is supporting Fleur to win

The presenter also opened up about the injury that meant she had to pull out of the competition, adding: "Yeah pretty much [recovered]! I’m always going to be looking after my ankle, always doing physio, but I’m back on my dancing feet."

AJ is still good pals with her dancing co-star Kai Widdringham, and the pair reunited for The Hitlist back in March. Taking to her Stories, the 34-year-old presenter told her fans: "Reunited for a Strictly Special of The Hitlist. Coming soon to @BBCONE."

AJ dropped out of the Strictly final back in 2021

The pair have often spoken out about their special bond. Back in December, as they announced their withdrawal from the final, Kai said of AJ: "The last 12 weeks with AJ have been amazing, she has been the perfect student, hardworking, dedicated and talented and I am sending her all my love and best wishes for a quick recovery. I truly have made a friend for life in her."

